Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.56 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.88.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $394.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.13 and a 200-day moving average of $339.82. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.19 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total transaction of $147,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total transaction of $147,887.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

