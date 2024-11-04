Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $472,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after buying an additional 1,229,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $93.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

