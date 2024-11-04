Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 149,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

NYSE CRS opened at $155.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.82%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

