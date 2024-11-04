Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 122 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $911.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $866.97. The company has a market cap of $777.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

