Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Price

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.0 %

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.40 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.