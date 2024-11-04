RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €29.68 ($32.26) and last traded at €30.21 ($32.84), with a volume of 2715141 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.74 ($32.33).

The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.74.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

