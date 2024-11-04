SAP (ETR:SAP) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €217.00 ($235.87) and last traded at €213.80 ($232.39), with a volume of 827154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €216.75 ($235.60).

The stock has a market capitalization of $250.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €204.62 and a 200 day moving average of €189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

