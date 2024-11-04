Scotiabank Lowers Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target to $5.75

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

Nexa Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NEXA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the period.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

