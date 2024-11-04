Scroll Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Scroll has a market cap of $109.18 million and approximately $50.40 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scroll token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scroll has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.59276773 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $42,005,751.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

