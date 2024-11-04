Seer (SEER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Seer has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Seer had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 559.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Seer has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seer from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

Further Reading

