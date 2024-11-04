Select Medical’s (SEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $48.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Medical

Select Medical Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 26.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 16.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.