ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,474. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $943.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $896.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $592.48 and a 52 week high of $979.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.