Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $9.96 billion and $267.11 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,336.71 or 1.00196523 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,206.70 or 1.00005895 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Shiba Inu Profile
Shiba Inu’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,512,601,532,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,261,251,644,614 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Shiba Inu
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
