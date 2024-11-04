Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Lake Street Capital

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGHT

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Sight Sciences stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $262.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sight Sciences

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $61,590.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $61,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Link sold 21,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $122,471.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,515.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,357 shares of company stock worth $574,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $75,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,234,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 86.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 260,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.