Signify Wealth Purchases New Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. HEICO accounts for about 0.2% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 61.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after buying an additional 362,625 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 23.4% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at $26,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,894.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,717,753. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,650 shares of company stock worth $691,718. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

HEICO Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,385. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.06. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $160.05 and a 1 year high of $269.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.