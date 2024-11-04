Silicon Valley Capital Partners Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39,841.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,850,000 after acquiring an additional 872,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,743,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.88.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $394.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.19 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.82.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,338. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

