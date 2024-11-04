Silicon Valley Capital Partners Takes $191,000 Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,269,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $2,967,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

