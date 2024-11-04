Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,731 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 109.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 85.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 630,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SAH opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAH. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

