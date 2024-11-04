Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of SOR stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.
Source Capital Company Profile
