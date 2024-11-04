SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys 14,558 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after buying an additional 145,725 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after buying an additional 122,749 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.88. 149,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,092. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

