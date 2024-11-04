Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.
Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.99 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 13.50%.
Sprott Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $44.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.09.
Sprott Announces Dividend
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
