Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57. Standard BioTools has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,775,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,618,015.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,917,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,080. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after buying an additional 8,900,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,642,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,780 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $23,993,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $5,103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $4,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

