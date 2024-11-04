Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57. Standard BioTools has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.
In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,775,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,618,015.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,917,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,080. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.
