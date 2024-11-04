Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.