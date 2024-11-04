Status Market Capitalization Achieves $94.17 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $94.17 million and $30.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,840.80 or 0.99898013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012304 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00053648 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,602,419 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,602,419.1957703 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02239075 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $1,677,606.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.