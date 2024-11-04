StockNews.com Upgrades Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) to Buy

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,550.53. 50,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,566.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,570.04. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,317.00 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Markel Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

