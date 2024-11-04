Studio City International (MSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter.

Studio City International Trading Up 4.1 %

Studio City International stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

