SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Tops One Day Volume of $63.99 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 33% lower against the dollar. SUNDOG has a total market capitalization of $101.99 million and approximately $63.99 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG launched on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,635 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.1154318 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $66,984,752.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

