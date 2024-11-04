Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. 439,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

