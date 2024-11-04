Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. 439,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,948. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.56 and a beta of 0.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

