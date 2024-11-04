Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

SUPN stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 439,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,948. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.56 and a beta of 0.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

