Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 448,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

