Susquehanna Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $115.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 85.81%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.