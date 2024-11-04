Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $165.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $169.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at $32,531,882.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.