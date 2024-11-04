Taseko Mines (TKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$929.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.56 and a 1-year high of C$4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

