TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America cut Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 164.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 16.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

