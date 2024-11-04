Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 2.3 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,502.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,091.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,051 shares of company stock worth $257,565. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

