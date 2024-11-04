Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 549,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 74,913 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,365,000 after purchasing an additional 320,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.77. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

