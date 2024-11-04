Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Teradata also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40-$0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Teradata stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.38. 1,184,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Teradata has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

