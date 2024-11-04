TeraGo (TGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.58 million during the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 77.84% and a negative net margin of 51.42%.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TeraGo stock opened at C$1.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$2.83.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

