Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 4.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $36,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.6 %
TPL stock opened at $1,172.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $949.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.50. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $1,189.91.
Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share.
Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.
