Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 4.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $36,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.6 %

TPL stock opened at $1,172.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $949.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.50. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $1,189.91.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.