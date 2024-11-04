The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $641,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Allstate by 55.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,316 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $184.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.32. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.19.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

