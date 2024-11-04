The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Price

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Safehold Trading Down 2.7 %

Safehold stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.68. Safehold has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 38.83, a current ratio of 37.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.45 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 35.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

