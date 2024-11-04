The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 331,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 161,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $110.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $123.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

