The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $392.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $389.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.79 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.03.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

