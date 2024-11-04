The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up about 1.5% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 260.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 845,490 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $26,353,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,061,000 after acquiring an additional 799,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.49 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

