The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$240,451.20 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John King sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total transaction of C$240,451.20.

North West Price Performance

TSE NWC traded up C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,092. The North West Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$34.77 and a 52-week high of C$53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.39.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current year.

North West Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

NWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Articles

