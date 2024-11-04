The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,847,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,136,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 422,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,771 shares of company stock worth $65,610,975. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $165.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.