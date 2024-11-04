The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,003,000 after purchasing an additional 69,709 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,289,000 after purchasing an additional 244,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,412.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $242.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $149.14 and a one year high of $260.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.19.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

