The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

