TKG Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,947,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 872,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,610,000 after buying an additional 153,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,184. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

